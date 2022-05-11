Olympic champion Peaty misses World Swimming Championships with foot injury

“During a training session at the gym I broke a bone in my foot. I was advised to rest for six weeks and unfortunately that means I cannot participate in the World Cup in Budapest” , he wrote. “Fortunately, I’ve never had to deal with an injury in my swimming career, so it’s a real blow and a new challenge for me.”

Peaty has already started his rehabilitation. “I’m in good hands and starting to recover, but honestly I’m devastated. I was on track to have a great summer.”

The breaststroke specialist hopes to be able to participate in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, scheduled to start on July 28. “I will not jeopardize my recovery and I will also use this time to reflect on what the sport means to me and how it feels to see someone else win a race I should have entered. It won’t be easy but I hope to be back in the pool as soon as possible with my main focus on my recovery and strengthening for the Commonwealth Games.

Peaty extended her Olympic title in the 100 meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics. He also won gold with the British team in the 4x100m medley and the 4x100m medley mixed.