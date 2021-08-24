Olympiastadion Berlin chooses Extreme Networks as official provider of Wi-Fi solutions

– , inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-based networking company, has been selected as the official provider of Wi-Fi solutions for the historic Olympiastadion in Berlin. In collaboration with its partner PKN Datenkommunikations GmbH (PKN), and in view of the European Football Championship 2024 (EURO 2024), Extreme is setting up a high performance Wi-Fi 6 network. The network meets the strict requirements of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in terms of venues and network infrastructure.

The Olympiastadion Berlin, part of the Berlin Olympic Park, was inaugurated on August 1, 1936 and has 74,475 seats. It is one of the largest stadiums in Germany for European football matches and one of the most prestigious and versatile venues for sporting and entertainment events. Extreme’s Wi-Fi 6 implementation is one of the first and largest implementations of public Wi-Fi 6 at a European stadium. Thanks to Wi-Fi 6, the stadium will be able to meet the most demanding connectivity needs of spectators, staff and media in the years to come, attending football tournaments, concerts and international sporting events. In addition, the solution supports critical activities and internal systems.

Main advantages:

High performance Wi-Fi for a better fan experience: With ExtremeSwitching ™ and more than a thousand ExtremeWireless ™ access points spread across the stadium and its immediate surroundings, Olympiastadion Berlin offers seamless and secure Wi-Fi. In addition, the stadium will provide stronger connections for real-time sharing on social media, video streaming and the use of mobile applications, including point-of-sale applications and mobile tickets.

With ExtremeSwitching ™ and more than a thousand ExtremeWireless ™ access points spread across the stadium and its immediate surroundings, Olympiastadion Berlin offers seamless and secure Wi-Fi. In addition, the stadium will provide stronger connections for real-time sharing on social media, video streaming and the use of mobile applications, including point-of-sale applications and mobile tickets. Secure and scalable connectivity: Extreme Fabric Connect ™, a powerful and flexible solution for designing, building, managing and troubleshooting networks, provides an easy and flexible way for IT to deploy new services. This includes the automatic configuration of new access points and the ability to segment the network to secure the experience for business users and fans. ExtremeGuest integration and analytics software gives viewers seamless access to guest Wi-Fi services with a simple sign-in process and built-in social media integrations.

Extreme Fabric Connect ™, a powerful and flexible solution for designing, building, managing and troubleshooting networks, provides an easy and flexible way for IT to deploy new services. This includes the automatic configuration of new access points and the ability to segment the network to secure the experience for business users and fans. ExtremeGuest integration and analytics software gives viewers seamless access to guest Wi-Fi services with a simple sign-in process and built-in social media integrations. Simplified network management and maintenance: Extreme on-premise management software helps Olympiastadion Berlin manage its infrastructure through a single integrated view for virtualized and cloud environments. The software gives the IT team complete visibility into the network and simplifies the process of deploying, scaling and managing services for increased availability.

Extreme on-premise management software helps Olympiastadion Berlin manage its infrastructure through a single integrated view for virtualized and cloud environments. The software gives the IT team complete visibility into the network and simplifies the process of deploying, scaling and managing services for increased availability. Real-time information and analysis: ExtremeAnalytics ™ software provides granular insight into how users, devices and applications interact with the Wi-Fi network. Access to this vital visitor data helps the stadium gather valuable information about the use and optimize networking opportunities to take the spectator and staff experience to the next level.

Additional quotes:

Timo Rohwedder, CEO, Olympiastadion Berlin

“An important requirement for high-tech venues such as the Olympiastadion is reliable, fast and secure Wi-Fi for tens of thousands of users simultaneously. Extreme has an excellent portfolio of solutions and services that deliver secure, quality and connected experiences on premise and the company has met all of our high expectations. Our new high density Wi-Fi 6 network allows us to introduce advanced technologies such as contactless and cashless payment systems. In addition, thanks to the network, we can continue to welcome the biggest names in sport and entertainment and offer visitors to our events an unforgettable experience from every point of view.

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks

“Our networking solutions form the basis of great experiences for fans at stadiums around the world. Olympiastadion Berlin is an iconic venue that will benefit from a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6 network that enriches the fan experience and is easy to manage, operate and scale. It is an honor to be chosen by Olympiastadion Berlin as the official provider of Wi-Fi solutions and we look forward to helping the site bring the digital experience of live entertainment and sporting events to a higher level.

Additional Resources:

About the Berlin Olympiastadion

The Olympiastadion Berlin is home to the Hertha BSC. Since 1985 it has been the annual venue for the DFB Cup final and until 2009 the DFB Cup women’s teams also played their final at the stadium. In recent years, the Berlin Olympiastadion has hosted the 18th FIFA World Cup in 2006, the 12th IAAF World Championships in Athletics in 2011, the opening match of the 6th FIFA Women’s World Cup in the FIFA and the 2015 UEFA Champions League final.

Every year, Berlin’s biggest concerts take place in the stadium. Since 2018, the Lollapalooza music festival has also been held there every year in collaboration with the Olympiapark Berlin. In 2024, the Olympiastadion will host UEFA EURO 2024.

Since its reopening in 2004, the stadium has attracted around three hundred thousand visitors a year on days when there are no events. This makes the five-star stadium one of the main attractions in Berlin. Visitors can explore the site on their own or accompanied by an experienced guide who will tell them about the German sports and architectural history of the Olympiastadion and the Olympiapark.

On extreme networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. ( ) offers a hassle-free networking experience that takes everyone one step further. We explore the limits of technology with the power of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics and automation. More than 50,000 customers worldwide trust our end-to-end cloud networking solutions and premium service to help them accelerate and grow their digital transformation. More information can be found at – or follow us , to .

Extreme Networks, the Extreme Networks logo, and ExtremeCloud are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown here are the property of their respective owners.