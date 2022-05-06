Olivier (12) builds a cardboard Lamborghini: “I want a real one later”

six hundred euros

The wheels of the car do not roll, so driving becomes difficult. That’s why Olivier decided to put it up for auction on Instagram. “I like it and I can put it down, but at some point I don’t do anything with it anymore. It’s more fun to sell the car to someone who has a nice place for it.”

And he could earn good pocket money with it: the highest bid to date is six hundred euros. “I’m fine with saving that money. Maybe to make another cardboard car like this.”