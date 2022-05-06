Olivier (12) builds a cardboard Lamborghini: “I want a real one later”
Few kids his age will be able to say they own a Lamborghini like Olivier Backx. The 12-year-old boy doesn’t know how to drive yet, but he doesn’t need to: the Lamborghini is entirely made of cardboard. He did it all by himself, with a little help from grandpa and dad from time to time.
“It’s actually very cool,” Olivier says of his creation to EditieNL. Last summer, he launched his project. “I didn’t have much to do and saw a video of someone who had done something like this too. All the way to New Zealand but thought I could do it here also.”
And so he got to work. In any case, the choice of the type of car was made quickly. Lamborghini is one of his favorite car brands. “They are very nice and also fast. When I have enough money later, I will want to buy one myself.” But it was also a strategic choice: “The car has a lot of square shapes and straight lines. It’s easier to do with cardboard than completely round shapes.
lots of cardboard
Before he could really start building with cardboard, the necessary building plans had to be printed and enlarged. “After that, I ordered the corrugated cardboard. I was able to cut it, fold it and glue it”, explains Olivier. He started with the nose of the car and that’s also his favorite part. “I also like real Lamborghinis and I think it worked out really well for me.”
In total, about 45 of these corrugated boxes passed, Olivier assumes. “And they’re a meter by half a meter, so that’s really a lot.” With all that cardboard, he assembled the car all by himself. Only Dad and Grandpa occasionally had to hold something to stick. “It wouldn’t work any other way.”
six hundred euros
The wheels of the car do not roll, so driving becomes difficult. That’s why Olivier decided to put it up for auction on Instagram. “I like it and I can put it down, but at some point I don’t do anything with it anymore. It’s more fun to sell the car to someone who has a nice place for it.”
And he could earn good pocket money with it: the highest bid to date is six hundred euros. “I’m fine with saving that money. Maybe to make another cardboard car like this.”
