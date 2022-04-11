Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish win the Kids’ Choice Awards

Rain of prizes in the United States at the Kids’ Choice Awards on the Nickelodeon television channel. Olivia Rodrigo was allowed to take home no less than two statuettes. And the series too High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was awarded.

Olivia won Favorite Female TV Star and Favorite Musical Breakthrough. Billie Eilish also won two awards for Favorite Album and Song. Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran have been named favorite artists. BTS won the favorite group award.

Film

In the cinema category, Spider Man: No Coming Home take most of the statues. They won Favorite Movie, and lead actors Tom Holland and Zendaya won awards. The Disney movie canto won the prize for best animated film.

Television

Statuettes were also awarded in the TV category. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series won Favorite Youth Series and lead actor Joshua Bassett won Favorite Male TV Star. As well iCarly† America’s Got Talent and Sponge Bob SquarePants has statuettes to take home.

dutch stars

Dutch stars also received awards. Max Verstappen has been named favorite Dutch star. The family of YouTuber Nienke Plas won in the favorite family category from the Netherlands and Belgium. The award ceremony will be broadcast in the Netherlands and Belgium next Wednesday.