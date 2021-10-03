Oisterwijk aims for a new pot so that the Westend no longer smells like pork | Cattle breeding in Oisterwijk

OISTERWIJK – While pig farmers stop here and there, there is still quite a journey to buy out the De Rooij business on the edge of the Oisterwijk district of Westend.











All hopes now rest on a new fund of grants. Enrollment in the national termination scheme for breeding sites will likely be possible early next year, but it is not certain that De Rooij will qualify.

Last year De Rooij seized alongside government sanitation funds. It had a sad cause.

Click here for the BD Breeding in Oisterwijk file

In 2012, De Rooij was refused an environmental permit by the city council, as a result of which he did not comply with the decree on ammonia emissions from dwellings. And this is necessary to qualify for hot remediation.

1,100 households

Heaven and earth have also made the municipality and the province repent of the government, because it is precisely De Rooij’s company that raises many complaints about odor nuisance. According to Oisterwijk, this concerns 1,100 households, although not everyone is complaining. The Empire, however, persisted in its refusal.

Another road was then found without exit to the province. Brabant has an advanced tax regime for farms that emit a lot of nitrogen. However, De Rooij remains below 2 mol and is therefore not covered by the regulations.



The ultimate option is for the municipality to finance the termination and / or the move itself. The board does not specify the amount involved in its newsletter.

Space for space

Oisterwijk has money in reserve thanks to an agreement with the development agency Ruimte voor Ruimte. This will transfer 2.5 million if Oisterwijk makes 50 plots available for housing. The money is specifically intended for the phasing out of intensive animal husbandry.

Part – how much the municipality does not disclose – has already been spent to close three pig farms from Moergestel to Biest-Houtakker. This concerns Van Eijck at Molenakkerstraat 6 and Hazenberg at Servennenstraat 11 and Molenakkerstraat 12.

“The remaining amount can be used for the remediation of Oisterwijksebaan 2 / 2a. This scenario has not yet been investigated further, as paying for sanitation entirely from its own resources is the least attractive scenario for the municipality, ”the council’s newsletter said.



