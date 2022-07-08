Ockeechobee TCS jumping champion Utrecht, colt champion Lambada Shake AG

That Egbert Schep could present himself as “the man behind the champion” was expected today in Houten. He had four mares selected for the NMK and Chacoon Blue’s daughter, Okeechobee TCS, was voted champion.

After Okeechobee TCS (Chacoon Blue out of Cor de la Crow by Crown Z) of breeders Tim and Leida Collins-Strijk and Egbert Schep jumped to 90 points yesterday, she was one of the favorites today for the provincial title at Utrecht.

five mares

Five mares were invited for National Mare Inspection yesterday and Okeechobee TCS was declared the most complete mare with an 80/90 star. Jury member Stan Creemers: “This mare convinced over jumps yesterday and has a good rectangular build, with an attractive forehand and good croup shape. She has a very athletic build and we have seen it in show jumping. She jumps with very quick reflexes and very good technique. In addition, she gallops lightly and shows a lot of wingspan.

Five best of fourteen

Breeder Egbert Schep selected his top five mares from a group of 14 and presented them yesterday at the stud book inspection in Houten. Four of them received an invitation for the National Mare Inspection, including the champion Okeechobee TCS.

Lambada Shake AG Foal Champion

Among the show jumping foals in Utrecht, two could be invited to the national foal inspection, including the strong galloping champion colt Sanni Louise (s.Lambada Shake AG).

Three foals were allowed to return for the championship inspection, where the top two received an invitation for the national foal inspection in Ermelo. The champion ribbon came from the galloping strong filly Sanni Louise (Lambada Shake AG out of Manni Louise elite IBOP-spr PROK by High Shutterfly) from breeders Jan and Truus Spithoven from Werkhoven, who came to the inspection for the first time with a foal and turned out to have the champion in the house. “He is a well-developed colt with a good rectangular model and a nice neck shape. He is a colt with good proportions and good flexibility at the trot. Her canter is clearly her best pace and she combines space with good use of the body and she can change gears easily,” said Petro Tromelen, who judges with Stan Creemers.

Sanni Louise (by Lambada Shake AG) Photo: Jacquelien van Tartwijk

First year New Pleasure

The colt Sonic (out of Domine ster PROK by Numero Uno) of breeder T. Kraan Muskens from Hekendorp, out of the first generation of New Pleasure VDL, came second, which also passes the national inspection of foals. “A well-developed colt with a nice forehead and good proportions and correct base. This colt also convinces with his gallop, in which he has a lot of impulsion, span and switching ability. In terms of canter power, he just lost to the champion.

The filly Grandorado TN Sandorado Gumo MP (out of Gumo Twirre elite EPTM-spr sport-spr PROK by Numero Uno) from breeder MC Pieterse de Westbroek took third place. “A more than adequate to well-developed colt that could have a bit longer lineage. She walks actively, trots with breadth and impulse. In canter she shows good drive and good use of the hind leg, where she could have a bit more flexibility.

Source: KWPN