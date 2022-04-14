NYPD arrest suspect (62) for shooting on subway

It likely happened after he called the police himself to say he was at a McDonald’s branch, AP news agency reports.

It’s still unclear why James knocked. Police are also investigating his statements on social media. He had criticized the metropolis’ new mayor, Eric Adams, online.

Police also said James has been arrested nine times in upstate New York and three times in neighboring New Jersey. It was for, among other things, sexually transgressive behavior, trespassing, possession of burglary tools and disorderly conduct.

Gas mask

The shooting happened when a subway car arrived at the 36th Street station in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Just before he arrived, the shooter put on a gas mask and set off two smoke bombs before firing 33 rounds from a semi-automatic firearm.