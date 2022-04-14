NYPD arrest suspect (62) for shooting on subway
It likely happened after he called the police himself to say he was at a McDonald’s branch, AP news agency reports.
It’s still unclear why James knocked. Police are also investigating his statements on social media. He had criticized the metropolis’ new mayor, Eric Adams, online.
Police also said James has been arrested nine times in upstate New York and three times in neighboring New Jersey. It was for, among other things, sexually transgressive behavior, trespassing, possession of burglary tools and disorderly conduct.
Gas mask
The shooting happened when a subway car arrived at the 36th Street station in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Just before he arrived, the shooter put on a gas mask and set off two smoke bombs before firing 33 rounds from a semi-automatic firearm.
Ten passengers were hit by bullets. Five of them are hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The other thirteen were injured during their escape. Footage taken shortly after the shooting shows passengers fleeing a smoky subway in panic.
Mayor Eric Adams had called on residents of the metropolis to “vigilance”, but also said there was no evidence the attacker had an accomplice. “It looks like he acted alone,” Adams said. The suspect’s motive is unknown.
