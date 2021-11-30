NYC Health Commissioner recommends wearing a mask indoors

New York (AFP) – The New York City Health Commissioner said on Monday that he “highly recommended” Everyone wears masks in indoor public spaces as scientists work to learn more about the newly identified omicron variant of COVID-19.

dr. Commissioner Dave Chukchi said he recommends all New Yorkers wear masks “Anytime when you are indoors and in a public place such as a supermarket or in the lobby of a building, offices and shops.

The guideline was in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation in July that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas where the virus is spreading.

Much is still unknown about the ommicron variant, which South African researchers identified last week, including whether it is more contagious than other variants or whether it is better able to evade vaccine protection.

Cases of the omicron variant have been found in Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands, among others, but no cases have been found in the United States.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that while no cases of the ommicron variant have been reported in New York City, “It is very likely that there will be.”

Chukchi, who joined de Blasio for a virtual press briefing, said the delta variant of the virus is responsible for 98% of New York City’s COVID-19 samples currently being sequenced.

