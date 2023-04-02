NSVV scores significant win over MZC’11

NSVV and MZC’11 brought a wonderfully exciting game of football to the table. The two teams did not give each other a second of rest and filled up for a three pointer. In the first half, there were few clean chances and both goals were evenly split. NSVV took the lead in the second half. MZC’11 started to send an increasing number of men forward and NSVV threw themselves for every goal attempt by MZC’11. On the other side, there was plenty of room for a few nicely laid out but unused counters. With choppy armpits, the crowd heard referee Uitterhoeve’s final whistle after a tense 98 minutes.

In the first half, the public had already had fun without seeing any great opportunities. Both teams put a lot of pressure on the ball and left no room for each other to get closer to the opposing goal. Then there are always the dead game moments that can lead to danger. NSVV’s first goal was a Jasper Huisman free kick. The ball raced through a crowded penalty area. In the chaos, Boyd van Andel manages to bring the ball back towards the goal and via the foot of an MZC’11 defender, the ball heads towards Jeroen Voshart. With full force in front, Jeroen reaches the ball earlier than the MZC’11 keeper and works the ball inside. NSVV thought they could rest in the lead, but at the last minute MZC’11 also got a free kick. Specialist Luuk van Vossen turned the ball towards the near post, where Sander Backx came past his opponent and headed the ball.

In the second half there was immediately a fine header from Boyd van Andel towards the intersection, which MZC’11 goalkeeper Thijs Roombouts saved. NSVV took the lead after an hour. Peter Jan Cazander was working on a nice solo and was knocked down hard by an MZC’11 defender just outside the penalty area. Numansdorp’s formation still fails to play the game intelligently. An example was that it was not the MZC’11 player who received a yellow card for serious misconduct, but rather a protesting NSVV player. For example, the match ended with six stupid yellow cards for NSVV players which could be deadly suspensions in the final in a few weeks. A form of justice was that Jasper Huisman’s free kick was simply deflected off the wall, so the free kick fell into the net out of the keeper’s reach. In the final half hour, MZC’11 turned up the heat and the entire NSVV team battled to hold on to the lead. If the ball went through again, there was always reliable NSVV keeper Jarmo Hartgers on goal. On the other side, there was plenty of space for the counter. NSVV has momentum and speed in the team to be able to counter quickly. So the biggest chances were for NSVV, but NSVV just missed sharpness at the last minute for the goal to lock the game. In this way, the match remained exciting until the last second and the NSVV was finally able to celebrate a hard-fought victory.

The Zuidland match was called off, which is why NSVV’s lead over Zuidland increased to six points. NSVV is free next week and on Saturday April 15, NSVV will play at home against number three Hellevoetsluis. NSVV had a pretty tough time against Hellevoetsluis and didn’t go further than a draw. These weeks are going to be important. NSVV has a wide selection and is exquisite football in this class. With a little peasant cunning, it should be possible to achieve the promotion goal.

Configure NSVV:

Jarmo Hartgers, Jerzy van Bergen, Michael Ouwens (5e Yoeron van der Ree), Jessy Fortes (82e Jack van Eijmeren), Fabian Korbijn, Peter Jan Cazander (77e Mitchel Louwerens), Jeroen Voshart, Sjoerd Hofstede, Boyd van Andel, Wessel Schouwink (77e Wessel van Haren), Jasper Huisman

Rest mode: 1-1

Final ranking: 1-2

Grading progress:

30e min 0 – 1 Jeroen Voshart

45e min 1 – 1 Backx Sander

60e min 1 – 2 Jasper Huisman

Written by: low cut