NPS sets up committee to mediate between organic movement and government – Suriname Herald

The National Party Suriname (NPS) follows the current developments in our country with great concern. Conflicts are increasing day by day as we have various problems which can only be solved by unity. The NPS wants to mediate between the organic movement and the government through a panel.

The spontaneous actions of the Surinamese in recent days have highlighted some issues about the community. Within the above mentioned issues, there are matters which require immediate attention of the government.

As a community, we must do everything we can to keep the peace as much as possible, and NPS takes the initiative to bring the community to peace, discuss business and clear issues, and come to agreements on solutions that pave the way for growth. All Surinamese.

NPS has found a committee willing to sit down with representatives of activists. To break the deadlock, things will be mapped out and the government will be approached with findings.

Members of the Committee:

1. Roberto Baptista

2. Ruth Wijdenbosch and the clergy

3. Ms. Karel Soni

4. Rev. Michael Persaud et al

5. Rev. Diana D Graves

Representatives of the activists are still invited to sit at the table, while the government will be informed about the brokerage, to resolve the issues, which is now underway.