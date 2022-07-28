Now with a combined museum boat ticket | Zeeland

VLISSINGEN – Travelers between Vlissingen and Breskens can now more easily purchase tickets for the ferry service.

Plus, they can combine them with affordable admission tickets to area museums. This can lead to a reduction of up to 40%. Westerschelde Ferry, which carries approximately 600,000 passengers between Zeeuws-Vlaanderen and Walcheren each year, enters into a multi-year partnership with Ticketcounter. This will now take care, among other things, of selling tickets online.

In addition to ferry tickets, combined offers can also be purchased. With this, passengers can also buy a discounted ticket for, for example, a visit with the solar train or a visit to museums such as the Zeeuws Maritime MuZEEum Vlissingen and the Fisheries Museum in Breskens.

Ticketcounter has also implemented a new cash register system at the departure terminals in Vlissingen and Breskens. Travelers can now also go there to make reservations or postpone purchased tickets to another day within the same fare period. This was previously not possible or only to a limited extent. This makes refunds and vouchers a thing of the past.