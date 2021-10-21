November’s Pokémon Community Day is a Generation 4 Electric Pokémon

Niantic revealed in the new and first Dev Diary shared today when we can look forward to Community Day in November. Namely, on November 21, we will be able to go in search of an otherwise unknown Pokémon. However, we did have a clue and it already seems to reveal a lot! It’s a Generation 4 Electric Pokémon, and there can be very few of them!

These are the Generation 4 Electric Pokémon:

Shinx (the whole family)

magnézone

Electricity

Rotom

It doesn’t appear to be Electivir anyway, because it already is. Magnezone could be, but then of course it becomes Magnemite (which is Gen 1). Maybe the most logical one based on the clue is Shinx, something we’re in podcast even predicted. We therefore strongly suspect that this Pokémon will come with Community Day. It is not yet certain!

