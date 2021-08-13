“Not just for fun”









After 26 seasons Rossi farewell at the end of this year MotoGP. The Italian announced last week ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix that he was in his final year on two wheels, although he made no secret that he wanted to focus on racing afterwards. four-wheeled.

Back to base

With his next motorsport adventure, The doctor in fact back to basics. The 42-year-old Italian started his kart career. “I’ve always loved racing cars,” says Rossi continuing Motorsport.com is asked about his plans after leaving MotoGP. “I started in a kart because Graziano [zijn vader] was afraid of racing motorcycles. He had a lot of injuries because of it, so he thought the race cars would be a bit safer. “

“So I started with a kart, but after two or three years I tried a mini bike. After that, I happily raced on a motorcycle because I don’t know if I would have achieved the same results in motorsport. Maybe not, so in the end it was a good decision. However, racing cars have always been a passion for me.

So even though Rossi has no idea how fast he really is on four wheels, he wants to take his evolution to cars seriously: “During my career on the bike, I have also always tried to improve my skills. in cars. always stayed in the race to be ready for this moment. But I don’t know, I don’t know what my level is. It won’t be the same as cycling, but you never run just for fun. you are a real runner, you run to compete and to fight for victories, you always try to score a good result.

Rossi has already been with several racing cars. drove. For example, he took part in several 12 hour races with a GT3, appeared regularly at the start of the Monza rally and also took part in three World Cup rallies, finishing 11th in the 2006 rally New Zealand. Best result. He also tested for the Ferrari Formula 1 team and in 2007 even briefly considered making the jump to the premier class of motorsport. He last drove a Formula 1 car in 2019. Then he got behind the wheel of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, while the Briton also climbs on Rossi’s Yamaha.

Rossi dreams of participating in Le Mans

Rossi does not yet know which motorsport discipline he will choose after leaving MotoGP, but the Urbino rider has never hidden that he wanted to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans: to know with which cars or which races I will participate. . I’ve said before that I want to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and race all over the world, so I think I can take advantage of that. “