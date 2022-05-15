Not in the mood for the whole Eurovision Song Contest? These moments are worth it | NOW

Some people don’t like the one-night show that the Eurovision Song Contest puts on every year, but still want to see the Netherlands and other high-profile entries. NU.nl therefore lists for you the times at which it is worth switching on the television.

Do you really want to see only S10? Then turn on the television a little after 10 p.m. Then the so-called Post card (in which an artist is presented from images of a city, in the case of S10 Ravenna) from the Netherlands.

The first highlight of the evening, however, comes earlier, when Italy takes the stage. It’s around 9:50 p.m. Mahmood and Blanco’s duo have been on the Italian charts for months and Brividia has long been tipped as a possible winner. Although the duo’s first rehearsals didn’t go smoothly (Blanco wasn’t even there for the very first one), they managed to recover in the jury show. By the way, Mahmood was joined by his previous entry second.

Then you can easily stick to it, because immediately after comes Spain, around 9:55 p.m. Chanel sings it through a Dutch producer made Slow motion† The Spaniard has several talents: she plays, she sings and she dances. And especially the latter results in a show that will stay with you for a long time. By the use of strobe lights it really looks like they are in slow motion (Slow motion) dances.

It’s the turn of the Netherlands after Chanel, but the performance after S10 is also worth it, because after all these stories that Ukraine will win, now you want to see the performance. Kalush Orchestra goes on stage around 10:05 p.m. then leaves Stephanie to belong. The band have been named winners for months, although many Eurovision pundits say the starting position is less favourable: Italy, Spain and the Netherlands are considered the best musically.

Then long is not worth it, but around 10:30 p.m. Greece arrives, and this performance is also fun to catch. Amanda Tenfjord is praised for her direction die togetherbut mostly because of his rock-solid voice.

Around 10:40 p.m., it’s Moldova’s turn, and even if the country probably won’t get too high a score from the juries, it’s party time on stage. The crowd goes wild as soon as the band starts playing and everyone can sing along to the catchy “Hey ho, let’s go, folklore and rock ‘n’ roll”.

It is better to leave the television on, because immediately after come Sweden, Australia and the United Kingdom. If Ukraine doesn’t win the Eurovision Song Contest, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs and Britain’s Sam Ryder are named as the next contenders, so you really don’t want to miss these performances.

Poland (around 11 p.m.) and Serbia (immediately after) can also probably count on a place in the top ten. And hey, while we’re seated, might as well play the last song of the evening: Stefan from Estonia.

Want to partake in the agonizing scoring, but don’t feel like Maneskin acting as a break act? Then turn the TV back on around 11:50 p.m. It gets really exciting around 12:35 a.m. and we slowly count down to the announcement of the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.