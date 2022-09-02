Not Belgium, but Norway take a direct ticket to the World Cup: the Flames lose 0-1 | red flames
Belgian women’s football failed to win this evening by a 4-goal difference against Norway. It could have given them a direct ticket to the World Cup. But the Red Flames did not finish the chances in Leuven and swallowed up a Norwegian goal after the break: 0-1. It will now be necessary to pass through the dams.
Dominant Flames don’t score
It shouldn’t have been for the Red Flames.
The circumstances were good, however: the image of the top country, Norway, was damaged by the European Championship and Den Dreef in Leuven was full with a record number of Belgian fans.
Although without Cayman (exit with a strain) and De Caigny (ankle problem), the score was impossible. Yet they had every right to do so.
Especially in the first half, when the Red Flames failed to exploit dominance. Eurling’s shot was blocked, Dhont’s shot missed the penalty and Biesmans’ shot went just over the target.
The Norwegian star team had to endure the match and could only be dangerous thanks to the errors of the Red Flames.
For example, Deloose lost the ball to Maanum on the half hour mark, who came face to face with Evrard. Evrard nevertheless proved that she was in good shape in the European Championship and made a good save. Ada Hegerberg was only dangerous with her long shots, even if her sights were aimed too high.
Just before the break, neither Minnaert nor Vanhaevermaet could give their teammates the lead.
The Belgians had a problem: to score.
Cover on the nose
The Belgians also came out of the locker room sharpest. They wanted to score so badly that things got a little more difficult. For example, Tysiak flirted with his second yellow card.
What the Belgians failed to do, the Norwegians did and again via a Flames error: Kees kicked the ball past Hansen’s feet and the defender sent the ball hard past a hopeless Evrard .
0-1, a cold shower from which our Belgians could not recover. Although they tried, especially through Eurlings. But his efforts were always reversed.
National coach Serneels completely changed course with three new forces fifteen minutes from time. A good move, as all three proved dangerous. Wijnants from the cross, Van Kerkhoven from the header and Vanmechelen from the rebound.
The score, however, remained the biggest problem. Even just before the end, Van Kerkhoven was unable to get the ball over the goal line. Janssens’ recovery exploded on the crossbar.
Our national footballers did not come close to a goal. And if you can’t score, you definitely can’t win.
Norway do and are certain of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Belgium have to wait and see if they can have a chance of securing that coveted World Cup ticket through the play-offs. One thing is certain: against Armenia next Tuesday, we will have to score.
Scorer Hansen jumps into the arms of her teammates.
Norway released their special kit to celebrate qualifying for the World Cup.
“Luck was not on our side”
- Tessa Wullaert:Frustrating, because we were dominant against Norway. They came here terrified. But if you can’t score and put the lid on the nose, that’s a shame. Luck was not on our side. The next step for us is to kill the game against big teams. But I think we can hurt a lot of teams.”
- Marie Minnaert: “I didn’t expect the Norwegians to stretch time in the first half. Still, we had enough chances to score. When I conceded the ball, I didn’t expect someone hits me so short in the back. It was too loud in the stadium to be able to communicate properly.
- National Coach Ives Serneels: “Mentally it hurts because we really didn’t deserve to lose. But the fact that I can say that is also positive. I’m happy with the chances we were able to create against a strong team like Norway. The fact that the Norway played so defensively, it’s a compliment to us.
