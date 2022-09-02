Not Belgium, but Norway take a direct ticket to the World Cup: the Flames lose 0-1 | red flames

Dominant Flames don’t score



It shouldn’t have been for the Red Flames.

The circumstances were good, however: the image of the top country, Norway, was damaged by the European Championship and Den Dreef in Leuven was full with a record number of Belgian fans.

Although without Cayman (exit with a strain) and De Caigny (ankle problem), the score was impossible. Yet they had every right to do so.

Especially in the first half, when the Red Flames failed to exploit dominance. Eurling’s shot was blocked, Dhont’s shot missed the penalty and Biesmans’ shot went just over the target.

The Norwegian star team had to endure the match and could only be dangerous thanks to the errors of the Red Flames.

For example, Deloose lost the ball to Maanum on the half hour mark, who came face to face with Evrard. Evrard nevertheless proved that she was in good shape in the European Championship and made a good save. Ada Hegerberg was only dangerous with her long shots, even if her sights were aimed too high.

Just before the break, neither Minnaert nor Vanhaevermaet could give their teammates the lead.