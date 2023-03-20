Northern Ireland trade unionists vote against new Brexit deal on Wednesday | Brexit

Northern Irish unionist party DUP leaves on Wednesday in exchange for vote on the new Brexit deal. This is the first time that the Northern Irish have spoken on this subject. Due to post-Brexit trade rules, the party has long opposed the formation of a new Northern Ireland government.

The European Union and the United Kingdom agreed last month after long disputes over a renewed trading relationship. The agreement was intended to ensure that trade between Northern Ireland and Britain will run more smoothly. It was anything but easy, because, for example, English goods going to Northern Ireland had to go through customs. This was not necessary before Brexit.

This difficult trade in the UK caused frustration in Northern Ireland as the shelves could therefore not be as well stocked. Frustrated, DUP trade unionists, who favored a close relationship with Britain, pulled out of negotiations for a government. The Northern Ireland board is to be made up of both Unionists and Republicans. Due to difficult negotiations, the country remained without a government in place for nearly a year.

The EU and UK had hoped the new deal would be enough to bring the DUP back to the negotiating table, but that now turns out not to be the case. The party will vote against the deal in a vote in the UK House of Commons on Wednesday. Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson says the text still raises many concerns.

Part of the agreement will be voted on Wednesday in the British House of Commons. Part of the Eurosceptic corner of the Conservative Party is expected to join the DUP and vote against it. Legislation should receive sufficient support. The largest opposition party, the Labor Party, voted in favor of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government.

