North Korean defector had a difficult life in South Korea
The man’s return has sparked a debate about the lives of North Korean defectors and how they are being treated in South Korea. According to an army official, the North Korean was considered a “lower class” person and could barely make a living from her job as a housekeeper.
The government says the man received government assistance for housing and medical care, among other things. South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reports that north Seoul police, who provided the man with security protection and other treatment, expressed concerns in June about a possible return to the north. Nothing was done for lack of evidence.
South Korea’s Unification Ministry has promised an investigation into the policy and better support for defectors. It is not often that defectors return to North Korea. About 30 cases have been recorded since 2012. About 33,800 North Koreans live in South Korea.
Same route back through the minefield
The man arrived in South Korea last year after crossing the high-security demilitarized zone between the two Koreas. This area is infested with mines. However, he returned on Saturday by the same route. It is not known how the North Korean managed to escape the guards. It is still under investigation. Defectors usually travel to South Korea via another country.
