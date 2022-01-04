North Korean defector had a difficult life in South Korea

The man’s return has sparked a debate about the lives of North Korean defectors and how they are being treated in South Korea. According to an army official, the North Korean was considered a “lower class” person and could barely make a living from her job as a housekeeper.

The government says the man received government assistance for housing and medical care, among other things. South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reports that north Seoul police, who provided the man with security protection and other treatment, expressed concerns in June about a possible return to the north. Nothing was done for lack of evidence.