North Korea reorganizes the entire army command | BNR news radio

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has carried out a major reorganization of the country’s leadership and military. This reports Bloomberg. The reorganization follows his pledge to increase North Korea’s nuclear power by 2023.

A massive reorganization of the North Korean leadership is anything but a rarity, although the details surrounding this restructuring are unknown. The final round follows a seven-day party conference in which Kim Jong Un said he wanted to produce more nuclear weapons to ward off the United States and South Korea.

2022 has been a very “active nuclear” year for North Korea. More than 70 ballistic missiles were also fired as a show of force, in which Kim Jong Un made it clear that he did not want to back down on the nuclear arsenal.

Who comes where?

As part of the reorganization, Defense Minister Ri Yong Gil was named the new vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea. In doing so, he succeeds Pak Jong Chon, reports the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Necessary changes have also been made in the Ministry of Defence. For example, Kang Sun Nam has been appointed as the new Defense Minister, succeeding Ri Yong Gil. Pak Su Il was appointed Chief of Staff of the Army General Staff.