SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) – North Korea on Sunday said the United Nations Security Council was using double standards in military operations between UN member states, state media reported amid international criticism of its latest missile tests.

At the request of the United States and other countries in connection with the missile launch in the north, the council convened behind closed doors on Friday.

The meeting came a day after Pyongyang opened fire on a newly constructed building Anti-aircraft This missile is the latest in a series of weapons tests, including missiles not recently seen Hypersonic A ship missile with ballistic missiles, ballistic missiles and potential nuclear capability.

Joe Sol-soo, director of the Department of International Organizations at the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said the Security Council meeting was “open ignorance and undesirable aggression” about its sovereignty and “serious intolerant provocation”.

When it came to the problem of “defensive” operations in the North, Joe accused the Council of “double standards” and remained silent on joint US military exercises and weapons tests with allies.

“This is a clear expression of impartiality, objectivity and denial of equality, the lifeblood of UN operations and the quality of dual handling,” Joe said in a statement from the official KCNA news agency.

Published by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 1, 2021, this untitled photo shows a newly developed anti-aircraft missile during a test conducted by the Academy of Defense Sciences. Via KCNA REUTERS

Joe warned that the council would face consequences if it relied on “great thinking and judgment in the American style” with a “double-dealing stick” in defiance of Northeastern sovereignty.

In recent weeks, Pyongyang, like other countries, has accused Washington and Seoul of increasing their security capabilities.Double standardizationAnd “anti-policy”.

Experiments underscore how the isolated state is increasingly developing sophisticated weapons.

The United States has criticized the launches as “disruptive” and said there were regional threats, but said no. Hostile motives It urged North Korea to accept concessions to resume talks.

White House spokeswoman Jen Socky said Friday that Washington was ready to discuss “the whole issue.”

“We have put forward specific plans for talks with the North Koreans, but to date there has been no response,” he told reporters.

Hunhee Shin Report; Editing by William Mallard and Michael Perry

