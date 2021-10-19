North Korea fires ballistic missile again | Abroad

The South Korean military does not say whether the missile was fired from a submarine or a missile platform below the surface of the water. If the isolated dictatorship has the ability to launch advanced missiles from submarines, it can harass targets in more places around the world and make it more difficult to eliminate the North Korean arsenal.

The North Korean launch is said to have taken place in the port of Sinpo, where a major shipyard is located. An insider told South Korean News Agency Yonhap that the missile traveled a distance of 590 kilometers and reached an altitude of about 60 kilometers.

‘Destabilize’

The US military condemned the missile launch and called on North Korea to refrain from other “destabilizing” acts. The Americans stress that the launch is not seen as a danger to their own country or to their allies.

North Korea has been working on ballistic missiles that can be fired underwater for some time. The country also carried out such weapons tests in 2016 and 2019. Analysts say the projectiles were probably not fired by submarines, but by a special launch facility located underwater.

UN resolutions forbid North Korea’s self-proclaimed nuclear power to test ballistic missiles, but the country pays little attention. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said two ballistic missiles had been detected and that it was “unfortunate” that the country continued its missile tests.

Asset

Leader Kim Jong-un’s regime has been causing international unrest for years by working on advanced weapons. Former US President Donald Trump tried to negotiate with Kim, but it did not result in a breakthrough. Kim’s regime wants to get rid of the heavy international sanctions it is burdened with.

North Korea has fired several missiles in recent weeks, although North Korea and South Korea reestablished direct lines of communication last month. Earlier this month, Seoul expressed hope that the inter-Korean dialogue could resume.