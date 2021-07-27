In addition to new devices, Nokia Mobile has also announced new additions to its software offering. The Finns have signed two partnerships with well-known VPN and music software companies. We are talking about ExpressVPN and Spotify.

The partnership with ExpressVPN, a virtual private network service that allows users to encrypt traffic between Nokia phones and the websites they visit online, will be available for Nokia G and X series devices in select countries, including United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Poland, France, Finland, Netherlands, United States, Australia, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Czech Republic, Belgium, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Hong Kong, Spain, Austria, Ireland, Sweden, Costa Rica, Denmark, New Zealand, Malaysia, Kuwait and Israel Norway, Qatar, Estonia, Canada, Singapore and Japan. The offer is a 30-day free trial for ExpressVPN.

The partnership with Swedish streaming service Spotify brings Spotify Free and Spotify Lite preinstalled on Nokia Android devices and Nokia Android Go phones of X, C and G series phones.

While this indicates that Nokia Mobile understands that software and some sort of differentiation through software is an important aspect of the smartphone, I think it may not be enough. One month free of ExpressVPN is fine, but the preloading of Spotify Free could be interpreted as bloatware. Either way, it could pave the way for better management of Nokia devices in the future.