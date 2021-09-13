good behavior

The dressage mares were well represented, 14 of the 17 passed, and two of the three show riders passed the IBOP. “It was a good day. Many mares came by and we were able to work very well as a jury. Most of the mares were well ridden, handled and well presented”, explains Inspector Floor Dröge.

Equal elite

The top scorer turned out to be the 3-year-old Noëmi Diede (Ferdinand and Joëmi Diede from Fürstenball) from breeder PR van Harn from Biervliet. With a 9 for her walk and maneuverability, this mare obtained a fine total of 85.5 points. This immediately made this book of foals an elite mare. At exactly 80 points arrived Nirvana (Ferdinand from Zione ster sport-dres by Negro, breeders SC Textor and JGJ Frencken from Broekhuizenvorst) from JS An and Noa Balia d’Or (Danone I from J’Adore Balia D-OC by Negro, co-breeder JJ Schalekamp from Dordrecht) of breeder BC van der Hoorn from Made out. “Nirvana is a very elegant mare who moves slightly. It has three good gaits and can be ridden well. Subsequently, she became a star and a judge. Danone’s daughter Noa Balia d’Or has good use of the hindquarters in the walk, trot and gallop and is very diligent. Its record is also positive.

Crown fees

Also noted with 80 points, Kroonfee stood out with good handling, good posture and balance in motion. This Expression girl was then bred into an elite mare with 75 conformation points.

Source: KWPN

Photo: DigiShots