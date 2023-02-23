NOC*NSF Supports World Cup Boxing Boycott Union Due to Russian Admission | Sport Other
Like Great Britain, the United States, Ireland and Canada, the BNB decided on Sunday a boycott after the IBA announced that boxers from Russia and Belarus could again participate in tournaments under their own flag. The next major tournament is next month’s World Cup in New Delhi.
The decision by the IBA, led by Russian President Umar Kremlev and sponsored by Russian state-owned Gazprom, contradicts the provisions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
NOC*NSF opposes the participation of Dutch athletes or associations in competitions in which Russian and/or Belarusian athletes participate under the flag of their own country. by Volkskrant in the letter to the BNB.
In addition, NOC*NSF supports Dutch boxers who participate in international tournaments in which Russians and Belarusians participate under a neutral flag. “The same applies to events organized by the IBA.”
Last month, the IOC extended sanctions against Russia and Belarus, which are banned from hosting international sports tournaments and are banned from events in many sports. In addition, the IOC threatens to remove boxing from the Olympic program.
