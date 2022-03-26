Nobian salt winner finds ‘missing’ salt hole under Twence

It could have been the title of an exciting book for boys: “Saltwinner Nobian and the missing salt hole under Twence”. During a February inspection of the two old salt pans (numbers 60 and 86) under the Twence waste treatment, researchers found no hollow spaces under the ground at the site of salt pan 86. Popularly, it looked like this saltworks had gone on a “walk”. Called “migration” in technical jargon. Researchers now know where the fork is in the (underground) stem.