No World Cup play-off, but NBA for Ziyech
Ziyech played his last international match against Burkina Faso last June, but after that international match, the Moroccan got into an argument with his national coach Vahid Halilhodzic and that argument never quite worked out. Ziyech was included in the national team for the current international match, but he declined the invitation. He is in the same boat as Ajax player Noussair Mazraoui, who also thanked him.
Courtside at the NBA
Together with his Chelsea teammate Romelu Lukaku, who was not called up for the Belgian national team, he visited the American basketball club Brooklyn Nets. The club of star player Kevin Durant.
Lukaku is normally a permanent fixture in Belgium, the Red Devil has more than a hundred international matches under his belt. The Nets beat Utah Jazz 114-106, Durant was the big man and was good for 37 points. “He’s different,” Lukaku later posted on his Instagram Stories.
Lukaku and Ziyech were both accurate in the FA Cup match with Dutchman Anfernee Dijksteel’s Middlesbrough (0-2 win). Chelsea – Brentford are scheduled for next Saturday, until then both can enjoy a great vacation.
