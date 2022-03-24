No World Cup play-off, but NBA for Ziyech

Ziyech played his last international match against Burkina Faso last June, but after that international match, the Moroccan got into an argument with his national coach Vahid Halilhodzic and that argument never quite worked out. Ziyech was included in the national team for the current international match, but he declined the invitation. He is in the same boat as Ajax player Noussair Mazraoui, who also thanked him.