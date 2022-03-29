No Way Home’ won an Oscar









© Provided by Filmtotaal



Earlier this week, the 94th Academy Awards took place. With that, the awards season in the United States is over and we can take stock of the most awarded films.

As blockbusters become an integral part of Hollywood, the award for best visual effects is one that seems increasingly important. At least for fans of the big franchises right now.

Marvel Studios and Warner Bros.

This year, two Marvel Studios films were nominated in the category: Spider Man: No Coming Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings† But both films did not win; the figure went home with the director Denis Villeneuvewho gave us last October dunes brought.

The fact that neither of the two nominated Marvel films won Best Visual Effects has left many Marvel fans unhappy.

was on Twitter No coming home even briefly trending after the awards show, where fans felt it was completely unjustified to dunes disappeared is:

ABOUT SPIDER-MAN ??????? #Oscars I know you LYIN cause no way in hell Dune wins in this category over Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/aLdHzqluO1 – 𝙏𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝘼𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙡 🕊Songs Inside My Head OUT NOW (@TaraAng1111) March 28, 2022

spider-man: NWH should have won more dune, I said what I said. #Oscars — ً (@yoursforeverhj) March 28, 2022

ok…we understand now #Dune was a nice movie…#Oscars They couldn’t give Spider-Man the only win he was nominated for? pic.twitter.com/zWpOWE6XtA — Film Critic (@CriticCinematic) March 28, 2022