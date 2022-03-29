Tue. Mar 29th, 2022

Related Stories

Marvel Fans Angry That 'Dune' and Not 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Won an Oscar Marvel Fans Angry That ‘Dune’ and Not ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Won an Oscar 2 min read

Maggie Benson 9 hours ago 55
Will Smith in Tears on the Oscars Podium, Apple TV+ Streaming Platform Wins Best Picture Oscar with "CODA" Will Smith in Tears on the Oscars Podium, Apple TV+ Streaming Platform Wins Best Picture Oscar with “CODA” 1 min read

Maggie Benson 1 day ago 141
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping bombard each other with warnings in hour-long video call Joe Biden and Xi Jinping bombard each other with warnings in hour-long video call 3 min read

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 175
Netflix found a new way to get addicted Netflix found a new way to get addicted 2 min read

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 117
Netflix games Netflix has found a new way to get you hooked 1 min read

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 113
The 5.6.7.8's The 5.6.7.8 in the UK for a short and powerful tour – AVO Magazine – One click closer to Japan 1 min read

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 97

You may have missed

No Way Home' won an Oscar No Way Home’ won an Oscar 2 min read

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 42
De ruïne van de voormalige steenfabriek Rusthoven The owner returns land from the former Rusthoven brickyard for one euro 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 45
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on Saturday evening The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on Saturday evening 2 min read

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 46
Top Man P&O repeats: lay off 800 people or the whole company goes bankrupt Top Man P&O repeats: lay off 800 people or the whole company goes bankrupt 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 49