No Way Home ‘has been shown

even if Angouria rice has been actively used for the promotional campaign of Spider-Man: No Coming Home, her character Betty Brant had only a small role in the film. The actress explains why to The Hollywood Reporter. Don’t read this article if you don’t want to know anything about No way home.

Peter Parker (Tom holland) has in Spider-Man: No Coming Home little time for school activities. As a result, some of the hero’s classmates have a smaller role in the film than in the previous two parts.

For example, Betty Brant, played by Angourie Rice, can only be seen in one scene. According to the Australian actress, there are several reasons for this.

“The pandemic has affected and disrupted a lot of things around the world. Also the production preparations for Spider-Man and all the other movies that have been made recentlyshe begins.

Rice wanted to return, but also to limit his work to the United States. After all, the actress had to quarantine herself for two weeks every time she wanted to return to her home country of Australia. “Traveling was just hard, for sure“she said about it.

Also, according to Rice, it is clear that the story of No way home less revolves around the school life of the title hero. “The film focuses on the story of Peter taking place on a much larger scale and tackles a lot of existential questions about what it means to be a superhero.“.

Rice is happy to have been invited to take an active part in the Blockbuster of the Year marketing campaign. His character works as an intern at the Daily Bugle, the controversial site of J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simons).

“We recorded these videos later, just in my home country Australia“she said about it.