Due to the interests of investigators, the police may not be able to share all the information, but according to authorities it has now been established that the girl was in fact in the isolated campsite directly on the coast. Western Australia. There were rumors that the girl was not noticed by other camping guests, but according to police there is now “other information” showing that Cleo was okay in the tent with her parents. The police cannot tell what this information is.

Research continues now. This has long been hampered by bad weather conditions. Drones can now take off again and horses have been searched in the wild dune area as well. Bushes and bushes were combed, but no clues were found. The girl is also eagerly awaited outside the region. His investigative photo is popping up in more and more places around the country. The police cannot rule out the possibility that the girl was kidnapped. Ellie Smith, Cleo’s mother, previously said that “someone must know something” about the mysterious disappearance.

‘Strange sounds’

On the night of Cleo’s disappearance, other campers and locals reportedly heard “unusual noises”. A police spokesperson told The Herald Sun. For example, around 3 a.m., a car left with squeaky tires. That night there were several reports of strange noises. The police cannot tell exactly what they were. Police say “most of the noise” has been checked and is not considered suspicious.

At six in the morning, Mother Ellie discovered that her daughter was missing. The zipper of the tent was open. Cléo’s sleeping bag was missing. That night she was wearing pink pajamas with butterflies on them. The youngest daughter Isla was still in the same part of the tent. Ellie and Cleo’s stepfather, Jake, were in the same tent. Cleo’s biological father stayed according to Australian media the night of the disappearance in Mandurah, a thousand kilometers away. The police are said to be in contact with him.