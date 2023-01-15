No room in the budget for the requested subsidy for Popschool Harderwijk

Sun Jan 15, 3:06 PM

HARDERWICK As alderman for culture, Martijn Pijnenburg wants nothing more than to grant Popschool Harderwijk the requested subsidy. But the budgetary margin does not allow it, he indicated in committee of the company.

This means that the pop school will receive a grant of 225,000 euros for this year and will not be accepted in the request to increase this amount to 370,000 euros in 2026. The grant is intended to professionalize and sustain the organization. This also includes raising the salaries of freelance teachers to a realistic level. The De Mess foundation had requested 35,000 euros and sees 25,000 euros being honored.

CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY

According to Pijnenburg, the pop school is of great importance for Harderwijk, but also for the region. Although courses in Harderwijk are only given to students from this location. The municipality regularly asks the pop school for advice given the creativity present there. According to the alderman, professionalizing the organization is necessary so that the pop school does not succumb to its own success. The grant is necessary to ensure its sustainability.

School Pop’s Jeffrey Migchelsen sees school as important for talent development. As the school is also involved in many events. The main objective is to take out of the students what is in their capacities and not only to offer students the springboard towards the conservatory. At the back, his organization is vulnerable, he says.

It is important, among other things, that teachers can be remunerated in accordance with the collective labor agreement. They are often brought in from other parts of the country and therefore it is very important to offer them a reasonable salary to keep them. They also want to keep the threshold low for students to take classes.

The mess is considered by Pijnenburg as an important player in the cultural field in Harderwijk. With their activities they want to offer artists a space for their quality

