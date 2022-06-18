No quiche, but pies at Stoked restaurant: “With us you can taste what travel is all about” (Newly opened)

On the Moorkensplein, the Stoked restaurant is exhibited in the building where the Bistrot Miro used to be. Stoked is the brainchild of Paul Melville (36) and Zsu Meszaros (33) and is much more than a restaurant. Stoked is also a food truck, a catering company and above all a way of working. “Cooking with honest and local products is the most important thing for us.”

Paul is busy in the kitchen, so our gaze falls on the menu. From croquettes and salads to spring rolls and burgers. “We offer a varied selection, but we are best known for our pies. There is often confusion about this. They are pâtés, filled with meat and vegetables, and therefore have nothing to do with baker’s cakes and certainly not with quiche. In my home country of New Zealand, pies are popular street food. This, combined with strong local produce, is what makes Stoked unique,” ​​says Paul.

Paul and Zsu are clearly not ready for their cooking test, they have already come a long way. The couple met in London, and since then they have traveled the world. The two have traveled through Europe, New Zealand and Japan. “Our appetite for travel was entirely motivated by the discovery of unique flavors and products. After going through this huge palette of flavors, we found ourselves at an organic farm. It felt right to me,” Zsu says. With their extensive product knowledge, the time was right to open their own restaurant.

Stoked’s airy pasties. † © rr

“I myself worked at Bistrot Miro and I am also very good friends with the owner. When I was told that the case was going to disappear, I immediately wanted to do something about it myself. The owner of Miro eventually wants to sell the property, but that is not possible for us at the moment. We rent the property, which means the Stoked restaurant in this location is probably a temporary story as well. We mainly want to connect people with Stoked and what comes next, we’ll see,” says Paul.

What can you expect from Enthusiasm† A cozy setting and dishes with a pure, worldly taste. From pies filled with stew meat to chicken pies with obvious oriental influences. (VIP)