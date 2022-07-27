No princess camp, but a heavy military summer camp: new photos show Belgian Princess Elisabeth in action | New

Maximum concentration. We can read it on the face of Princess Elisabeth (20 years old). No wonder, because the bar is set high during the Royal Military School (KMS) summer camp. The purpose of the camp is to practice and further develop learned skills, such as patrolling techniques and leadership. Stress resistance and fatigue resistance are also tested.

“The group is divided into teams of eight people. They have to give and carry out orders in a structured way,” says Lieutenant-Colonel Isabel Vanhavermaet. “The main objective is to get ahead on the field without being seen. Day and night. They must observe at their destination and then return to inform their teammates as fully as possible.

Princess Elisabeth completed her abbreviated KMS training last year but is still allowed to attend the annual summer camp. She could also meet her brother, Prince Gabriel, there next year. He also began his studies in social and military sciences. Meanwhile, the Princess is studying history and politics at Oxford University, where she successfully completed her first year.