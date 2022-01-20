No place for the Winter Olympics in a warmer world – Science

Global warming will mean fewer and fewer places to host the Winter Olympics in the near future, according to new research. The event in its current form is under great pressure.

Of the 21 cities that have already organized the Winter Games, hardly a single one will be conducive to the practice of winter sports at the highest level by the end of the century. Even if the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement are achieved, only 8 former host cities will be able to host the event until 2080.

This is the conclusion of Canadian, American and Austrian researchers, who studied the evolution of high-level sport on snow in a warmer world. Their conclusion appeared in the magazine Current problems of tourism.

Dangerous

“The world of winter sports is changing as climate change accelerates,” said Daniel Scott, professor of geography and environmental management. “Athletes and coaches we interviewed are witnessing the impact at competition and training venues, including the Olympics.”

Overall, 89% of coaches and athletes believe changing weather conditions are already impacting competition conditions. No less than 94% fear that climate change will affect their sport more in the future.

In addition to the survey, the researchers also analyzed historical climate data in the 21 former host cities, starting with Chamonix in France in 1924. By combining this data, they created a series of indicators that could indicate conditions inappropriate and dangerous during the Games.

“Pro athletes sometimes competed against their better judgment in dangerous circumstances, with that we try to protect them a bit from themselves,” Scott said.

Sapporo

Of the last 21 Games, only nine have met the basic requirements that such an event must meet according to coaches and athletes. In a scenario where greenhouse gas emissions are not immediately drastically reduced, only Sapporo in Japan will be suitable as a host city by the end of the century.

In a scenario in which we can keep warming below 1.5 degrees, we can still largely preserve the Winter Games as we know them, according to the study. Then eight more host cities could provide reliable conditions well into the 2080s.

“No sport can escape the consequences of a changing climate. Achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement is essential to saving winter sports as we know them and ensuring that there are places in the world to host the Winter Olympics,” said Scott.

