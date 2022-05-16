Bird Park Avifauna fervently hopes that another rare kiwi will emerge this year. Tuatahi’s father incubates two eggs. Unfortunately, there is no good news yet. “One of the brooding kiwi’s eggs was excreted and found to be unfertilized.”

It was a special moment when a kiwi was born at Bird Park Avifauna in 2018. It was even a first, because never before had such a rare flightless New Zealand bird hatched from its egg in the Netherlands. The news even made the annual report of the NOS. Avifauna even spoke of a fairy tale. The kiwi was given the name Tuatahi, a Maori name in honor of the first inhabitants of New Zealand.

Because the closest kiwi after Avifauna is in Frankfurt, there is great interest. Everyone wants to know if a new kiwi will be born and especially when. Avifauna hopes the 2018 fairy tale will repeat itself, but the big question is whether it will actually happen. Unfortunately, the first results are not yet very positive, says Avifauna disappointed. “One of the brooding kiwi’s eggs was excreted and found to be unfertilized.”

However, that doesn’t mean the chance of having a kiwi chick is gone. All hope rests on the second egg. “We were hoping for a kiwi chick in early June, but now we are still hoping for a youngster in early July. Presumably Father Pokey realized the egg was sterile and shoved it out of the nest. This way he can put all his energy into egg number two.

In the photo you can see the actual size of the egg compared to that of a hen. “And that while a chicken and a kiwi are about the same size!” The breeding season is also different. Where a hen takes about 25 hours to hatch an egg, the kiwi takes no less than 25 days.