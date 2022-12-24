AFP

NOS news• Today, 4:07 p.m

Female NGO workers are no longer allowed to work in Afghanistan by the Taliban. The Ministry of Economic Affairs of the extremist rulers in the country has issued an order to this effect. The move is yet another curtailment of women’s rights in Afghanistan.

According to a director, the move was introduced because some female employees did not adhere to a very strict dress code. It is about domestic and foreign NGOs. It is not clear whether the measure will also apply to women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan.

The move comes days after the Taliban, until further notice, Stopped higher education For female students. The decision led to heavy criticism both inside and outside Afghanistan. This has been condemned by the United States, Turkey and Qatar.

Demonstration against ban on education

Today, women took to the streets in many major cities and protested. In Herat, the country’s second largest city, women thronged the governor’s official residence. Among others, they raised the slogan “Education is our right”. According to the organization, 100 to 150 women were on their feet.

Security forces tried to push back the protesters with water cannons. The governor’s spokesman said only four or five women were involved in the protest.