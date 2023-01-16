Note: This fact check was done based on information available on the date of publication. Read about our working method here.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger advocated mandatory vaccination in 2009.

It will be in December 2022 A photo on Twitter From a quote by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Kissinger, according to the film, said during a speech at the WHO’s “Council on Eugenics” that once mandatory vaccination was accepted by the public, people would increasingly accept drastic measures such as forced organ donation and genetic modification of children. Eugenics It involves the idea that a population can be genetically improved. Eugenics is closely related to race theory and is inseparable from the Holocaust. The quote is said to be dated February 25, 2009.



The tweet suggests that Kissinger advocates mandatory vaccination and other mandatory biomedical policies.

Why is this false?

Old story

Stackexchange’s question-and-answer forum In early 2022, a user wondered if this quote was real. Other users searched all of Kissinger’s speeches on his website and old Kissinger speeches. Ford Library Consulted. There is also no mention of compulsory vaccination. Another user found the accusation An obscure blog post from March 13, 2019. By the way, the image from Twitter appears to be a photograph from a newspaper or magazine. From a discussion on Stackexchange, it is clear that the image was originally shared on Facebook, and you can see how the text below has been truncated. A screenshot of this was printed, and then it was photographed, perhaps to make the image appear authentic. Since the printed image appears to be a screenshot from Facebook, it is unlikely that the quote actually came from a newspaper or magazine.



Image courtesy of Facebook. It matches Twitter’s image.

This request has been circulating on social media for some time now. So he wrote Snopes has already verified the fact in April 2019. A May 26, 2020 Reuters fact check The eugenics council sought answers from both Kissinger and the WHO as to whether or not it existed. The WHO confirmed that no such event or incident involving eugenics had ever occurred. Kissinger’s spokesmen said the quote was actually a myth.

