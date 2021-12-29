Nitrogen claims fears of latent space shrinkage

The Nitrogen Claim Foundation (SSC) fears that the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and the provinces will eventually try to remove the latent scope of permits granted by farms around Natura 2000 areas The foundation advises entrepreneurs to use this latent space at least once every three years.

This emerges from the written responses to parliamentary questions that outgoing Minister Carola Schouten of LNV recently sent to the House of Representatives. In there stilts She said the ministry, working with the provinces, was exploring ways to counter the actual increases in emissions and therefore deposits.

SSC is concerned that removing the latent space in the permits granted may also be seen as an option. The foundation asks the minister and the provinces to respect national and European legislation on the holding of a permit.

Take full advantage

SPC advises contractors to obtain a permit and use it in full on a regular basis. Also because in article 2.33, second paragraph of the General provisions Environmental Law Act, clear agreements are made regarding the (partial) withdrawal of a permit.

If the government does not comply with existing legislation on the problem described, SSC will defend itself on behalf of its affiliates.