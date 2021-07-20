Kozan is a former CEO of Renault and a former CEO of Japanese car companies Nissan and Mitsubishi. He has been living in Beirut since escaping from Japan in late 2019 where he was detained on suspicion of fraud. Goshen, among others, was accused of misusing the company’s money for private purposes.

After his arrest in Japan in 2018, he was forced to resign from the automaker he headed. In December 2019, he was able to escape from Japan, where he was released on bail and placed under house arrest. He flew a private jet to Istanbul, avoiding security at his home, which is said to have been hidden in a box for audio equipment. From Turkey he flew to Lebanon, which had no extradition treaty with Japan. Goshen has French, Brazilian and Lebanese nationalities.

Both Americans have been sentenced more than they are now. Michael Taylor needs two years and ten months in prison, son Peter gets two and a half years in prison. Prosecutors argued that Father Michael played a key role in Gosin’s flight and should therefore be punished more severely. Together, the two reportedly received $ 1.3 million from Koz.

Taylor has been in jail since May last year after being arrested in the United States. They were handed over to Japan earlier this year. They confessed to the crime and hoped that by expressing remorse they would acquit it with lesser punishment. Their lawyer argued that Cosney had made all the plans for his escape.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. But there are many cases pending around the world in this regard. It mainly deals with fraud allegations and compensation against Goshen. Former Nissan director Greg Kelly has also been accused of undermining Goshen’s compensation in Tokyo.