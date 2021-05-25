Nissan and Renault work closely together on the production of batteries, essential components and electronic architecture for electric cars. In doing so, they hope to give a new impetus to the sick coalition after the departure of Carlos Goshen.

Nissan CEO and second man Aswani Gupta said this in an interview with Reuters. Nissan and Renault standardize the components for electric cars and use them together optimally. “This will make a significant contribution to scale economies,” Gupta said.

Nissan has been sharing platforms, drivers and other areas with Renault for years, but in Gupta’s words, ‘the maximum has been reached’. “We are now accelerating future synergies and are going to use electrification as a major pillar.” Renault CEO Luca Di Mio previously paired EV with partner Nissan. He hinted at close cooperation in the field. Gupta also stressed that Nissan does not enjoy the shortage of batteries for EVs as it buys them in China, Japan, Europe and the United States.

Previous statistics show that Nissan has left the worst possible crisis. Production, which has plummeted, has been rising rapidly in recent months. For example, 392,139 cars were built worldwide in March, more than half of the same month last year. In China it more than doubled, while in Japan production was more than a quarter. For the full fiscal year ending March, production of 3,797,187 cars was 17 percent lower than the previous year.

