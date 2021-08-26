Nine Trump-linked lawyers convicted in Michigan case

DETROID – Nine lawyers linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump are facing financial and other hurdles as a judge abused the justice system in a case Wednesday that challenged Michigan’s election results in favor of Joe Biden.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said last fall’s case was a hoax designed to mislead the court and the public, just days after she won the state of Biden by 154,000 votes.

“Despite the confusion, turmoil and confusion that defense lawyers have deliberately sought to create by filing this case, one thing is clear: the plaintiffs’ attorneys mocked their truths, mocked the rules, and undermined the integrity of the justice system. Said opening the comment. .

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republicans who wanted Parker to disrupt the Michigan results and confiscate the voting machines. The judge rejected the request last December, calling the request “surprising in its purpose and astonishing in its scope.”

The state and Detroit later asked Parker to impose sanctions on Sydney Powell. Lane Wood and seven attorneys were part of the case.

The judge agreed, calculating the cost of defending the case and asking the government and the city to provide the figures within 14 days.

Parker said attorneys for Trump supporters have made bad “assumptions and speculations” about the vote count without verifying the evidence to support the allegations.

“Individuals have the right within certain limits to publish fraudulent allegations in public that are not supported by law or facts,” the judge said. “But lawyers cannot use their privilege and access to legal action.”

Parker ordered 12 hours of legal training, including six hours of voting for each lawyer. The decision will also be communicated to states where lawyers are licensed for possible disciplinary action.

This is one of the few attempts to resolve fines or other penalties from post-election cases in the United States. There was no immediate response to letters seeking comment from Wood and Powell’s lawyers.

“I appreciate the clear message you are sending with this statement – those who promise to uphold the Constitution must be held accountable for abandoning this truth,” said Dana Nessel, attorney general of the Democratic Party of Michigan.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have publicly stated that the election went well, and international observers have confirmed that no serious irregularities have taken place.

At the July hearing, Powell accepted “full responsibility” for the case, comparing it to the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that barred the legal battle from isolating schools.

“It is the duty of lawyers and the raising of difficult and infamous cases is the highest tradition of legal practice,” Powell told the judge, adding that attempts to impose fines could affect public perception of the justice system.

Wood’s name was added to the case, but he insisted that he had no role other than to tell Powell that he would be available if he needed an experienced lawyer.

In New York, Rudy Giuliani was suspended from legal action for making false statements while trying to persuade the courts to reverse Trump’s election loss.

——