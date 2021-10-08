Nikkie de Jager doesn’t want to live in the US: “Just enjoy it at home”

When Nikkie launched her YouTube channel 13 years ago, she never imagined she would become such an empire. She started out simple. “I stole my mom’s digital camera and put it on some boxes,” Nikkie says.

After all of her international success, one would expect the global star to one day leave for the land of the famous – the United States – but nothing could be further from the truth. The down-to-earth beauty guru finds it far too good in our little country.

“It sounds boring, but I just love being at home. Abroad I can float, but that way I keep my feet on the ground. I love the down-to-earth look of the Netherlands, ”Nikkie said.