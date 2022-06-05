Young in ZeelandHow to grow up in Zeeland? What are young people doing? We let them express themselves here. Today: Nikki Vrijland (14) from Ouwerkerk.

Two weeks ago, missing the letter r on a new place name sign near your village was big news. So little is happening in your area?

,,It is true that Ouwerkerk – apart from a church, a few campsites and a pub – has little. It’s quite boring here. So I often left. To my friend Yoran van Kan in Dreischor, eight kilometers away. Or with friends after school in Zierikzee. I’m just kidding. At the Hema, shopping. Or eat an ice cream in town.

You are in VWO 2 at Les Pontes in Zierikzee. How are you?

,,Good. I want to become a veterinarian. The school package that I will choose is not yet known. This choice comes later. I like animals very much. Dogs and cats. Curiously, we don’t have any animals at home in Ouwerkerk. Everyone is too busy for that. We had goldfish in an aquarium, they died. However, I am often on the road with the neighbor’s dog in Sweden.