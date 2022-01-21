Nijmegen gets the biggest circus area east of the Netherlands
Nijmegen Empire
NIJMEGEN – This should be the biggest and most professional circus space in the east of the Netherlands. The new space of Vasim Circus Space in the former Vasim factory in Nijmegen which is currently being renovated for cultural entrepreneurs. But it won’t come cheap, so circus fanatics have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise €30,000 themselves.
While the old Vasim factory is already under construction, the acrobats of Vasim Circus Space exercise their talents.
“Lose yourself in the acrobatics”
Paulina Bizzotto Molina of Vasim Circus Space says, beaming: “They are busy with things in which they completely lose themselves and which give such a boost to the hormones of happiness.” All of these tricks require a lot of space. This is why the acrobats are so happy with the current space in the Vasim of no less than twelve meters that they have been able to rent from the municipality of Nijmegen in recent years for next to nothing. Paulina: “Yes, and certainly for aerobatics the height of the Vasim is very special.”
The refurbishment of the old factory is carried out by Lingotto. According to the project promoter, Vasim Circus Space could only re-enter the factory hall if it rented a space almost three times its current size. It was a bit of a change for the acrobats, because the rent is almost ten times higher.
figurative juggling
But they made virtue a necessity and have now hatched a plan to split part of the new space in half. This allows them to teach while others practice in the great outdoors. Siebert Vlaar from Vasim Circus Space: “To be able to make it profitable, we just need several places and we have to make several rooms.”
They already have the largest rehearsal space for circus artists in the Netherlands, but soon they will also be the most professional. But they have to make the division of the new space themselves. Siebert Vlaar: “To achieve this, you just need real money.”
With a crowdfunding campaign, they now want to raise their own seed capital for the necessary renovation. Hopefully, the grant providers such as the province and the municipality will also step in afterwards. Siebert somewhat compares the process of making plans and raising money with juggling: “It’s certainly figurative juggling and I sometimes find it easier to keep three cones in the air than this task of juggling all the grant providers and the municipality to get the money.”
