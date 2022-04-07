Nieuwsuur: “Universities do not properly register professors for part-time jobs”

Thu. Apr 7th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Dier van de week: windhond Blitz zoekt ruimte en maatje om te ravotten Animal of the week: the Blitz greyhound is looking for space and a companion to … 2 min read

Animal of the week: the Blitz greyhound is looking for space and a companion to …

Phil Schwartz 8 hours ago 49
Kirsten Maes, new member of the GZL jury: "Curious to know what it's like to sit on the other side of the table" Kirsten Maes, new member of the GZL jury: “Curious to know what it’s like to sit on the other side of the table” 2 min read

Kirsten Maes, new member of the GZL jury: “Curious to know what it’s like to sit on the other side of the table”

Phil Schwartz 16 hours ago 76
Vaccinatielocatie Hoogeveen 3 Former vaccination site Hoogeveen becomes a primary school for Ukrainians 2 min read

Former vaccination site Hoogeveen becomes a primary school for Ukrainians

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 76
Accountant, lover of sleeping in and watching TV? Then you can sometimes be seen by others as one of the most annoying people on earth. Accountant, lover of sleeping in and watching TV? Then you can sometimes be seen by others as one of the most annoying people on earth. 5 min read

Accountant, lover of sleeping in and watching TV? Then you can sometimes be seen by others as one of the most annoying people on earth.

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 100
Tubantia a social community | From Texelse Courant – 24/7 Island News Tubantia a social community | From Texelse Courant – 24/7 Island News 4 min read

Tubantia a social community | From Texelse Courant – 24/7 Island News

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 95
Kompas om te navigeren City dwellers navigate less well – KIJK Magazine 3 min read

City dwellers navigate less well – KIJK Magazine

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 150

You may have missed

Netflix is ​​building a massive hit series franchise Netflix is ​​building a massive hit series franchise 1 min read

Netflix is ​​building a massive hit series franchise

Maggie Benson 19 mins ago 11
Nieuwsuur: "Universities do not properly register professors for part-time jobs" Nieuwsuur: “Universities do not properly register professors for part-time jobs” 3 min read

Nieuwsuur: “Universities do not properly register professors for part-time jobs”

Phil Schwartz 20 mins ago 14
New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia 1 min read

New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia

Queenie Bell 21 mins ago 17
Why an 8-Bit Nintendo Song (1996) Won a Grammy in 2022 Why an 8-Bit Nintendo Song (1996) Won a Grammy in 2022 4 min read

Why an 8-Bit Nintendo Song (1996) Won a Grammy in 2022

Maggie Benson 25 mins ago 15