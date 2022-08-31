Nibud: basic recurring scholarship still too low for students

The students will not be able to do this with the money from the basic grant, which will be reintroduced from the start of the next school year. This is according to the National Institute for Budget Information (Nibud), which calculated the costs of students living away from home on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.

From next year, students will be able to benefit from an additional grant of a maximum of 401 euros per month in addition to a basic grant of 275 euros. This was not possible between 2015 and the end of this academic year. Currently, students must therefore borrow, work in addition to their studies or receive money from their parents to pay for their studies.

Higher costs

Including a health care allowance of 111 euros, a student can receive a maximum of 786 euros. According to Nibud’s calculations, the costs are only 255 euros higher: 1,041 euros. Nibud points out that parents who earn one and a half times the average income have too little income to be able to bridge this gap financially. According to Nibud, these children can spend less and less due to current inflation and must continue to borrow or work 12 hours a week, even with a scholarship.

According to Nibud, the additional subsidy must therefore be 255 euros higher than what is currently planned. The institute foresees fewer problems for students living at home. They “get by on average,” though Nibud says this group also includes people whose costs won’t be covered by a core grant.