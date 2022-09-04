Next lunar rocket launch attempt on September 19 at the earliest | Technology

The US space agency NASA will make a third attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket on September 19 at the earliest. The two previous launch attempts during the project to put people on the moon by 2025 have failed.

NASA has set several launch windows of around two weeks. They have to do with the ideal position of the moon to send a rocket there.

The current launch window runs until Tuesday. The space organization has decided not to make another attempt until then. As a result, the next opportunity to launch the Space Launch System rocket is not until September 19 to October 4.

There are three more launch windows in 2022: October 17, November 12, and December 9.

Previous attempts failed due to engine problem and fuel leak

Monday lack the first attempt due to technical problems in the new moon rocket. At that time, it was not possible to bring any of the four engines on board up to temperature, after which the launch was canceled canceled.

NASA also decided on Saturday to cancel the second attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket. A fuel leak occurred while filling the liquid hydrogen tank.

Return to the Moon planned for 2025

The United States has been trying to return to the moon for decades. Between 1969 and 1972, a total of twelve American astronauts walked there. They were all white men. The first humans are expected to set foot on the Moon again in 2025 at the earliest. NASA also wants women and people of color to join us.