Next-gen update for GTA V delayed again?

Brazilian insider and data miner Matheusvictorbr took to Twitter to say that the next-gen version of GTA V and GTA Online is “complicated” for Rockstar and the build will likely be re-released. postponed. According to him, it is especially GTA Online that breaks the mouth. He expects an official statement from Rockstar explaining this shortly. He said:

“I recently received information regarding the title Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced. The development has been complicated. At the moment it is still scheduled for March, but there is a good chance that it will be postponed to April/May A Rockstar article is coming soon The original plan was a simple fix with a standalone launch of GTA Online sometime in 2021. But with the growth and evolution of GTA Online, it needs to have a capable engine to resist the precision and the constant growth to come.So they do a rehabilitation.

In short, there’s a lot more left to do for the GTA Online engine than Rockstar had estimated, so the March release probably won’t happen. Fortunately, in addition to this bad news, he also gives a small teaser of the content to come for GTA Online:

“As I mentioned a while ago, Rockstar Games is planning 3 amazing things for GTA Online. I can’t say much, but pack your bags.