A delegation from the Netherlands will be in Alaska from August 10-12.

Ambassador of the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of the Netherlands Andrei Hasbels and Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands Dirk Johnson will meet with business and government officials to strengthen ties between the Netherlands and Alaska.

This is the first visit of two diplomats to the country.

Irene Post-Green of Anchorage, Alaska Consular Ambassador to the Netherlands, coordinates events. Since 2017, it connects Dutch and Alaskan companies and provides diplomatic support to Dutch citizens in Alaska.

“Alaska is a prosperous country, a leader in energy production, but it also feels the impact of climate change. The Netherlands has a proven track record in agriculture, energy and water management,” said Ambassador Hasbells. Looking forward.

“Trade between Alaska and the Netherlands is somewhat limited, but growing,” said the office in San Francisco, which covers 13 western states, including Alaska.

Alaska exports $ 130 million worth of goods and services to the Netherlands, of which 99 percent is seafood, he said. Alaska imports $ 5.5 million worth of goods and services from the Netherlands, of which 95 percent are computers and other electrical equipment.

“I see great opportunities to do more business together,” he said.

During their visit, the diplomats will meet with local business leaders and government officials such as Governor Mike Dunlevi and Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronsen. They will meet with representatives of the World Trade Center and visit the Anchorage International Airport, the world’s fourth busiest cargo hub.

Agriculture is high on their agenda as they visit Bell Arboretum, the largest greenhouse operator in Anchorage, and travel to Palmer to meet with the Director of Agriculture for the State of Alaska.

There they also meet local farmers, the largest potato farm in Alaska, founded by Burt and Seuss Wonderville of Dutch descent.

The Netherlands is twice as big as New Jersey and can match Alaska 41 times, but is the second largest exporter of agricultural products after the United States.

The Dutch have found innovative solutions to grow crops effectively, for example in greenhouses. Ambassador Haspels said: “The Netherlands does not need a lot of water, space or sun to grow food. Dutch farmers are experts in sustainable food production by controlling the growing environment. It may be a very interesting experience for Alaska.

The Netherlands produces and exports natural gas. By 2050, the Netherlands wants to be almost emissions-free. The country is testing energy from waves, algae and biology. To ensure a flexible power grid, the Netherlands is exploring the most popular smart and microgrid in Alaska. Enters the Dutch partnership to exchange experiences and share experiences.

The ambassador is interested in raising the sea level in his lowland country. The Dutch research firm Telders has partnered with the U.S. Geological Survey on Coastal Research in Alaska and has mapped the effects of climate change on the Arctic coast. This is an example of how the Netherlands and Alaska can work together.