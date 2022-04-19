News: Mercedes-Benz presents the EQS SUV

The new EQS SUV shares its long wheelbase (3,210mm) with the EQS sedan, but is over 20cm taller. The dimensions in detail: 5,125/1,959/1,718 mm (length/width/height). The second row of seats is electrically adjustable as standard. The luggage compartment can hold up to four golf bags. A third row of seats with two additional single seats and various comfort features for all passengers are available as an option.





The EQS SUV is equipped with an electric drive unit (eATS) on the rear axle as standard, and variants with 4MATIC also have an eATS on the front axle. In 4MATIC models, the Torque Shift function ensures a continuous distribution of drive torque between the rear and front electric motor, in order to achieve maximum efficiency. The front and rear axle electric motors are permanent synchronous motors (PSM). The advantages of this design include high power density, high efficiency and high power resistance.

The EQS sedan was the first model from Mercedes-Benz where completely new functions can be activated via over-the-air (OTA) updates. This range is extended with the EQS SUV. For example, the trailer assistant or MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) augmented reality for navigation can also be activated after vehicle purchase.

The chassis of the new EQS SUV has a four-wishbone front axle and an independent multi-link rear axle. AIRMATIC air suspension with adjustable damping (ADS+) is also standard. The level of the vehicle can thus be raised by a few centimeters. In addition to the DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs “ECO”, “Comfort”, “Sport” and “Individual”, the 4MATIC models also have “Offroad”, a special drive program for off-road driving. A steered rear axle with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees is also standard. A variant with a steering angle of up to 10 degrees is optionally available via OTA update.

Like all Mercedes-Benz models, the EQS SUV has an extra strong interior, special crumple zones and modern safety systems. The European version of the EQS SUV is the first model from Mercedes-Benz capable of detecting whether the rear seat is actually occupied. If a rear passenger is not wearing their seat belt, the driver will receive a specific warning. Another new function from Mercedes-Benz is the so-called occupant reminder. This system can indicate whether children in the rear of the vehicle may be left behind. In models for Europe, Australia and New Zealand, this function is standard on board.

Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on many factors and reacts dynamically to, for example, traffic jams or a change in driving style. This includes a visualization in the MBUX infotainment system, indicating whether the battery charge status is sufficient to return to the starting point without charging. In the route calculation, charging points along the route that have been added manually have priority. If desired, suggested charging points can be excluded. Estimated charging costs per charging stop can also be calculated.

With ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL plus, Mercedes-Benz has thought about air quality in the EQS SUV in its own way. The system is based on filtration, sensors, display concept and air conditioning. The HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter has a very high level of filtration to capture fine particles, microparticles, pollen and other substances that enter with the outside air.

MBUX fully adapts to its users with intelligent software and provides them with personalized suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. With the so-called zero layer, the most important applications are always offered at the highest level in the field of vision, depending on the situation and the context.

The eye-catcher in the interior is the MBUX hyperscreen (optional). This extra-large curved screen stretches nearly from A-pillar to A-pillar and contains three individual screens that visually blend into one another under a single glass cover. The 12.3-inch OLED front passenger screen has its own display and operation. In Europe and in a growing number of countries, the front passenger can also view dynamic content while driving. This is thanks to intelligent technology which, if a camera detects that the driver is looking at the front passenger screen, automatically dims the dynamic content.

The Dolby Atmos audio system takes the audio experience of the EQS SUV to the next level. Individual instruments or vocals from the studio mix can be placed around the listening area. This opens up a new type of sound animation, because while conventional stereo systems typically have left-right dynamics, Dolby Atmos can utilize the entire area and create a 360-degree experience.

With the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz is taking a step towards emission-free mobility, on its way to achieving Ambition 2039. The model is produced completely CO2-neutral. The EQS SUV enables a true zero-emission mobility solution with smart resource conservation and a responsible circular economy.