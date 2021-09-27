News from the United States: Tribe is fired

Jaap Stam was fired as a coach of FC Cincinnati. The American Major League Soccer club announced it on Monday.

The club hold Stam responsible for the poor results achieved by the team. Deputy Saïd Bakkati, led in MLS by Stam, and Yoann Damet must also clear the field. Youth coach Tyrone Marshall is taking the honors for now and Cincinnati is already looking for a new head coach.

Club president Jeff Berding believes Stam’s resignation is the best choice he can make. “We believe that a change of coach is the right time decision for this club. We are going to find a new head coach and we are an ambitious club with big goals. Getting the championship in Cincinnati is the most important thing. . “

“We would like to thank Jaap for everything he did for Cincinnati during his time at this club,” continued Berding, who appointed the Dutch coach in May 2020. It was not an unqualified success. “We wish him well now that he can return home and spend more time with his family.”

