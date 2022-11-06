News Edam-Volendam, Landsmeer, Purmerend and Waterland

FC Volendam downstairs urgently needs a win so as not to make the gap in the bottom position impassable before the winter break. Two options presented themselves for this. Saturday at home against FC Utrecht and this Sunday also at home against Feyenoord.

How it will play out against FC Utrecht is still uncertain, but how it played out again against Feyenoord has been very clear. After the Rotterdammers managed to take on Lazio Roma last Thursday, they enjoyed a simple afternoon in Volendam. FC Volendam had absolutely nothing to contribute. The 0-2 at half time and the final score was certainly not up to the number of chances created by the Rotterdam team.

From pillar to post

FC Volendam again appeared on the pitch with a modified line-up. Derry John Murkin, among others, was missing, giving Dean James a base spot. It must have buzzed him and Brian Plat that first quarter of an hour. No matter how tired Feyenoord was, on the pitch it was absolutely out of the question. Volendam’s midfield and full-back were flashing from pillar to post.

It made sense that it quickly became 0-1. Danilo finally ended one of countless chances easily. Feyenoord mainly owed FC Volendam that they also became 0-2. In the last quarter of the first half, FC Volendam seemed to understand Eredivisie football a bit more.

At that time, two players got in the way in the center circle. Feyenoord won the ball back and sixteen seconds later when Szymanski is 0-2 behind his name. The only thing FC Volendam had shown was a slider from Darryl van Mieghem and a very nice shot from Xavier Mbuyamba.

long seat

Soon in the second half there was a change. This is how Bilal Ould-Chikh replaced the invisible and much too slow Ibrahim El Kadiri. He was sent deep into free space twice in the first half, both times he couldn’t step on it. The few opportunities that a club like FC Volendam get come from these situations.

When Bilal Ould-Chikh arrived, Feyenoord organized things differently. There was no more free space, because this winger knows how to handle a ball in depth. The second half quickly got boring and boring. Until fifteen minutes before the hour when a scrum seemed to lead to a goal. The Rotterdammers managed to keep the ball out of the mouth of the goal through art and flight.

The Hekside was also jolted awake and sounded again, but the euphoria was short-lived. Feyenoord forfeited, thought it was good and packed FC Volendam effortlessly. FC Volendam now know that this football is far from enough in the Eredivisie. It can be shown against FC Utrecht that taking points against a mid-tier team can be possible. That also failed against SC Heerenveen, so the coaching staff will have to find a top hat.

